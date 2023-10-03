We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG G3 Vigor delivers the sophisticated, powerfully connected experience you would expect from the G-Series. With smooth curves and a sharp design, this device looks good and feels great.
All Spec
Form Factor
Full Touch Screen
Technology
GSM, UMTS, LTE*
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.2 GHz Quad-Core
Network
GSM Quad Band / UMTS Tri Band / LTE / VoLTE*
Frequencies
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz; UMTS 850/1900/2100; LTE Bands 2/4/5/7/17, CA, VoLTE*
Data Transmission
GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSPA+, LTE, and VoLTE*
Dimensions (LxWxD)
137.75 mm (H) x 69.6 mm (W) x 9.99 mm (D)
Weight
133.5 g
Talk Time
Up to 17.5 hours**
Total Internal Memory
8 GB (up to 2.6 GB usable memory)
OS
Android™ Lollipop 5.0
MicroSD® Memory Slot
Support up to 32 GB***
*
All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.
***
MicroSD® cards sold separately
**
Certain features may use more power and cause actual time to vary.
Mobile Hotspot
Share a 4G LTE data connection with up to 8 compatible wireless devices.*,**
Wi-Fi®
802.11 a/b/g/n
Bluetooth®
4.0
GPS
A-GPS For Enhanced Location Accuracy
Android™ Beam
Use Near Field Communication (NFC) to share images or music by holding compatible devices together.
*
All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.
**
Wireless service required. Product features subject to change. Features based on carrier program availability. Additional charges may apply.
Knock On™
Double tap the screen to put your phone to sleep/wake it without picking it up or pressing the Power/Lock Key.
Smart Keyboard
Customize position of the keyboard or keypad for convenient one-handed access.
Knock Code™
Create a three to eight point tapping pattern for superior security and direct access to the home screen.
Smart Cleaning™
Free up space by deleting temporary files and removing infrequently used apps.
Quick Memo™
Write or draw on any screen and schedule memos to appear based on calendar or location inputs.
ThinkFree® Viewer
PC-like office suite app for viewing documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.
Privacy Keeper
Hide caller information for incoming calls.
Notification LED
Set alerts for missed calls and more.
EasyHome™
Show the dialer and other frequently used features right on the home screen for quick and easy access.
Rear-Facing Camera
8 Megapixel Rear-Facing Camera with Laser Auto-Focus and LED Flash
Front-Facing Camera
1.3 Megapixel Front-Facing Camera with Soft Light Setting
Camera Resolutions
Up to 3264 x 2448* (3264 x 1836 default)
Shot Mode
Choose from Auto and Panorama*
Video Resolutions
Up to 1920 x 1080*
Pause & Resume Recording
Pause and start in record mode for one continuous video file.
Live Shot
Take still shots while recording video.
Gesture Shutter
Take selfies with a simple hand gesture.**
Beauty Shot
Adjustable setting softens facial features.**
Geotagging
Include location information with photos and videos.
Dynamic Tone (HDR)
Set to auto, on, or off
Multiple Shutter Options
Tap the shutter, use your voice, tap the screen, or press a volume key to take a photo.
Timer
Set shutter delay to 3 or 10 seconds.
Image Editor
Choose from multiple options to enhance your photos such as adding filters and frames, adjusting contrast and brightness, and much more.
*
Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder
**
Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder
Video Player
With Touch Lock and Resume Play Function; supports DivX®, MP4, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, MKV, ASF, WebM, and FLV formats
Music Player
With Custom Audio Effects* and Sleep Timer: supports AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR, MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, and Ogg formats
Media Sync (MTP)
Transfer files or synchronize with Windows® Media Player.**
Live Zooming
Zoom in/out on videos during playback.
Music Library
Organized by songs, albums, artists, genres, playlists, and folders
*
Headset required (sold separately)
**
USB cable required (included)
