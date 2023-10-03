About Cookies on This Site

The LG G3 Vigor delivers the sophisticated, powerfully connected experience you would expect from the G-Series. With smooth curves and a sharp design, this device looks good and feels great.

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

The LG G3 Vigor delivers the sophisticated, powerfully connected experience you would expect from the G-Series. With smooth curves and a sharp design, this device looks good and feels great.

D727

The LG G3 Vigor delivers the sophisticated, powerfully connected experience you would expect from the G-Series. With smooth curves and a sharp design, this device looks good and feels great.

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Technology

GSM, UMTS, LTE*

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.2 GHz Quad-Core

Network

GSM Quad Band / UMTS Tri Band / LTE / VoLTE*

Frequencies

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz; UMTS 850/1900/2100; LTE Bands 2/4/5/7/17, CA, VoLTE*

Data Transmission

GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSPA+, LTE, and VoLTE*

Dimensions (LxWxD)

137.75 mm (H) x 69.6 mm (W) x 9.99 mm (D)

Weight

133.5 g

Talk Time

Up to 17.5 hours**

Total Internal Memory

8 GB (up to 2.6 GB usable memory)

OS

Android™ Lollipop 5.0

MicroSD® Memory Slot

Support up to 32 GB***

*

All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.

***

MicroSD® cards sold separately

**

Certain features may use more power and cause actual time to vary.

CONNECTIVITY

Mobile Hotspot

Share a 4G LTE data connection with up to 8 compatible wireless devices.*,**

Wi-Fi®

802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth®

4.0

GPS

A-GPS For Enhanced Location Accuracy

Android™ Beam

Use Near Field Communication (NFC) to share images or music by holding compatible devices together.

*

All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.

**

Wireless service required. Product features subject to change. Features based on carrier program availability. Additional charges may apply.

INTERACTIVITY

Knock On™

Double tap the screen to put your phone to sleep/wake it without picking it up or pressing the Power/Lock Key.

Smart Keyboard

Customize position of the keyboard or keypad for convenient one-handed access.

Knock Code™

Create a three to eight point tapping pattern for superior security and direct access to the home screen.

Smart Cleaning™

Free up space by deleting temporary files and removing infrequently used apps.

Quick Memo™

Write or draw on any screen and schedule memos to appear based on calendar or location inputs.

ThinkFree® Viewer

PC-like office suite app for viewing documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

Privacy Keeper

Hide caller information for incoming calls.

Notification LED

Set alerts for missed calls and more.

EasyHome™

Show the dialer and other frequently used features right on the home screen for quick and easy access.

CAMERA/VIDEO

Rear-Facing Camera

8 Megapixel Rear-Facing Camera with Laser Auto-Focus and LED Flash

Front-Facing Camera

1.3 Megapixel Front-Facing Camera with Soft Light Setting

Camera Resolutions

Up to 3264 x 2448* (3264 x 1836 default)

Shot Mode

Choose from Auto and Panorama*

Video Resolutions

Up to 1920 x 1080*

Pause & Resume Recording

Pause and start in record mode for one continuous video file.

Live Shot

Take still shots while recording video.

Gesture Shutter

Take selfies with a simple hand gesture.**

Beauty Shot

Adjustable setting softens facial features.**

Geotagging

Include location information with photos and videos.

Dynamic Tone (HDR)

Set to auto, on, or off

Multiple Shutter Options

Tap the shutter, use your voice, tap the screen, or press a volume key to take a photo.

Timer

Set shutter delay to 3 or 10 seconds.

Image Editor

Choose from multiple options to enhance your photos such as adding filters and frames, adjusting contrast and brightness, and much more.

*

Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder

**

Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder

ENTERTAINMENT

Video Player

With Touch Lock and Resume Play Function; supports DivX®, MP4, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, MKV, ASF, WebM, and FLV formats

Music Player

With Custom Audio Effects* and Sleep Timer: supports AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR, MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, and Ogg formats

Media Sync (MTP)

Transfer files or synchronize with Windows® Media Player.**

Live Zooming

Zoom in/out on videos during playback.

Music Library

Organized by songs, albums, artists, genres, playlists, and folders

*

Headset required (sold separately)

**

USB cable required (included)

