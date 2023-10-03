About Cookies on This Site

Sway | 2.0 inch screen with stylish slider design, 1.3 MP camera with digital zoom, MP3, bluetooth, internet and MMS

GU290

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide phone

PET NAME

Sway

Technology

3G/2G Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA Bands: 850/1900

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

96 × 45.7 × 14.9 mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

105 grams (3.7 oz)

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hrs

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 250 hours

Display

256K (176 × 220 TFT, 2.0"), TFT LCD

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

IM SMS MMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Operating System

Qualcomm/L4

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(500)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes (v2.1)

Camera Resolution (MP)

1.3

Zoom Lens

2x

Camera features

Video features: capture, playback, streaming

Internal Memory

1.1GB

External Memory

Yes microSDport up to 16gb

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

