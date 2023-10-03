About Cookies on This Site

INSPIRED BY THE LATEST IN LG’S AWARD-WINNING G SERIES SMARTPHONES, THE LG G4 VIGOR IS A STYLISH AND HIGH-PERFORMING DEVICE THAT DELIVERS AN EXTRAORDINARY EXPERIENCE.

LGH731

SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Connectivity

GSM,HSPA,LTE

Operating System

Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

Battery (mAh)

2,300 mAh Removable

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO

CAMERA

8MP Rear-Facing camera with Laser Auto Focus, Manual Mode and Colour Spectrum Sensor, 5MP Front-Facing Selfie camera with Selfie Light and Gesture Shutter

Video Codec

MP4, 3GP, AVI, ASF, WMV, MKV, WebM, FLV, DivX, TS

Video Capture & Playback

Full HD 1080p

Audio Codec

MP3, WAV, AMR, AAC, AC3, OGG, FLAC, MID, WMA, XMF

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

MEMORY

Internal

8 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External MicroSD

up to 32 GB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

1.5GB

DISPLAY

Type

IPS

SIZE (inch)

5.2"

Resolution

Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels), 423 ppi

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.1 LE (APT-x)

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

O

