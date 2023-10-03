About Cookies on This Site

Shine Touch | Slim 3 inch touch screen, 3MP camera, features Dolby mobile sound

Shine Touch | Slim 3 inch touch screen, 3MP camera, features Dolby mobile sound

KM555

Shine Touch | Slim 3 inch touch screen, 3MP camera, features Dolby mobile sound

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Touch phone

PET NAME

Shine Touch

QWERTY Keyboard

Virtual Keyboard

Technology

GSM and 850/1900 MHz HSPA ; Quad Band Operation 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

105.9 X 53.4 X 11.9mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

105 grams (3.7 oz)

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 5 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 250 hours

Display

240x400 WQVGA, 3.0"

Touchscreen

Yes

External LCD (Pixel)

65K

Vibration

yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

MMS, SMS, Built in Instant Messenger

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

Operating System

Infineon / Nucleus

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes (v2.1)

Built-In Game

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3

Internal Memory

128MB

External Memory

Yes microSDport up to 16gb

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

CARRIER

Rogers Wireless

Yes

What people are saying