Flip Phone Design

The LG F4NR features a conveniently compact design for comfortable portability. With dedicated keys to quickly access camera and messaging features, it's easy to use and learn.

Text and Multimedia Messaging

Mobile Web Browsing

Convenient accessibility to email and the web. Keep up with emails quickly and easily or browse the web and visit your favourite sites with LG F4NR.

Text-to-Speech Mode

Bluetooth® Connectivity

Keep your hands on the wheel—activate the hands-free mode on your phone by using your headset or car's Bluetooth® feature to talk, transfer files, send contacts and more.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Flip Phone

FREQUENCY

GSM - 850/900/1800/1900 MHz; 3G - AWS 1700 MHz

OPERATING SYSTEM

Proprietary

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® QSC6270 230MHz

Dimension (L x W x D)

98 x 51 x 18.6 mm

Battery

950 mAh / Replaceable

Talk Time

Up to 6 hours and 10 minutes

Standby Time

Up to 14 days and 9 hours

AUDIO/VIDEO

Rear Camera

1.3 MP with Timer, Night Mode, Continuous Shot Mode

Video Codec

MP4, 3GP, WMV

Video Capture

Yes

Audio Codec

MP3, AMR, WMA, MIDI, AAC, AAC+

MEMORY

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

256 MB (Usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

DISPLAY

Internal

220 x 176 pixels, 2.2” (QCIF)

External

96 x 64 pixels, 0.98“ (Monochrome MSTN)

CONNECTIVITY

GPS

AGPS

Bluetooth®

BLUETOOTH® 2.1 + EDR

FEATURES

Hearing Assist Mode

Yes

Text To Speech

Yes

Multiple Language Capability

Yes

One-Touch Speakerphone

Yes

TTY Support

Yes

Speed Dial

8 entries + voicemail

