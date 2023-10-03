About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The LG G Pad II™ 8.0 LTE expands the viewing experience and is a compact, comfortable multitasker that’s made for life on the go.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

The LG G Pad II™ 8.0 LTE expands the viewing experience and is a compact, comfortable multitasker that’s made for life on the go.

LGV497

The LG G Pad II™ 8.0 LTE expands the viewing experience and is a compact, comfortable multitasker that’s made for life on the go.

With a blazing-fast 1.2GHz quad-core processor, experience a smooth and seamless performance.

1.2 GHz Quad-Core

Processor

Long-lasting 4,200 mAh battery to power your tasks.

4,200 mAh Long-

Lasting Battery

Never miss the moment! Pair the LG tablet with your Android™ smartphone so you can receive important calls and texts - and respond right from your tablet.

Q Pair™

Gain instant and secure access to your home-screen by tapping a 2-8 point customized pattern anywhere on the display using just one hand.

KnockCode

Powered with AndroidTM 5.0 Lollipop to make your user experience more satisfying than ever.

Android™ 5.0 Lollipop

Colourful, Expansive Viewing

With an HD 1280x800 display resolution, you'll be able to see visuals and apps clearly and with sharp, true-to-life colours so you can do what you need to do, while enjoying the view on your large 8-inch tablet.

Convenient Storage and Transfer

The LG G Pad II™ 8.0 LTE comes with a full-sized USB port so you can plug in a USB flash disk directly to transfer and store files to your tablet or attach a phone via USB to charge it.

Quick and Easy Multitasking

Use two apps at the same time in a split-screen mode with the LG G Pad II™ 8.0 LTE and Dual Window™ feature. Drag and drop content from one window to the other for easier multitasking.

Seamless Connectivity

1Works with all Android™ devices 4.1 or later. Some features may be limited depending on carrier’s policy or compatibility of phone model.

Precision Tool Included

The convenient and precise Stylus Pen is embedded so that you can browse, draw, or sign with ease. Plus, it can be stored away securely when not in use.

Creativity Encouraged

Use QuickMemo to create your masterpiece - whether it’s drawing or writing, use your finger or the Stylus Pen to unleash your inner artist.

A Sweet New Take

Android™ 5.0 is a sweet new take on Android™. Lollipop brings a new look and feel with its new Material Design style - and makes your user experience more satisfying than ever.
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

Type

Tablet

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Connectivity

HSPA, LTE

Processor

Android™ 5.0 (Lollipop)

Operating System

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.2 GHz Quad-Core

Battery (mAh)

4,200 mAh

Dimensions

210.8 x 124.2 x 8.95 (mm)

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

5MP Rear-Facing camera with Auto Focus 2MP Front-Facing Selfie camera with Selfie Light and Gesture Shutter

Video Codec

VP 8/9, XviD, H263, MPEG4(SP/ASP), H.264(BP/MP/HP), VC1, DivX 4/5/6

Video Capture & Playback

Full HD 1080p

Audio Codec

AMR(NB/WB), Vorbis, FLAC, EVRC, MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, QCELP, WMA

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

MEMORY

Internal

16 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

RAM

up to 128 GB (memory cards sold separately)

External (Micro SD)

1 GB

DISPLAY

Resolution

IPS

Type

8.0"

Size (inch)

HD+ (1280 x 800 pixels)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

Bluetooth

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LGV497

The LG G Pad II™ 8.0 LTE expands the viewing experience and is a compact, comfortable multitasker that’s made for life on the go.