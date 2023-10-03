About Cookies on This Site

LG G Pad™ III 8.0 FHD

LG G Pad™ III 8.0 FHD

LGV522

LGV522

LG G Pad™ III 8.0 FHD

Bright and Vivid Display

Immerse yourself! See true colours, sharp text, and vibrant images come to life on the 8" edge-to-edge screen.
Convenient Storage and Transfer

The LG G Pad™ III8.0 FHD comes with a full-sized USB port so you can plug in a USB flash disk directly to transfer and store files to your tablet or attach a phone via USB to charge it.
Reader Mode

Relax and enjoy e-books, browsing, and viewing for longer with a screen that reduces intensity and causes less eyestrain with customizable settings.
Get Snappy

Equipped with a 5MP rear-facing camera, snap your favourite moments quickly with the fast autofocus. Plus the front-facing 5MP camera is great for selfies with a soft-light flash for low-light situations and Gesture Shot to start a countdown timer.
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

TYPE

Tablet

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 6.0.1 Marshmallow

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ MSM8952 Octa-Core

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

4,800 mAh

MEMORY

Internal

16 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

2 GB

AUDIO/VIDEO

CAMERA

5MP Rear-Facing camera with Auto Focus, 5MP Front-Facing Selfie camera with Selfie Light and Gesture Shutter

Video Codec

3GP, 3G2, DivX,® WMV, AVI, ASF, MKV, WebM, FLV, and MP4 formats

Video Capture & Playback

Full HD 1080p

Audio Codec

MP3, M4A, AAC, ACC+, eAAC+, MIDI, WAV, WMA, AMR, FLAC, and Ogg formats

DISPLAY

Type

IPS

Size (inch)

8.0”

Resolution

FHD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

