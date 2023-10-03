About Cookies on This Site

Big screen, slim style

So much to see, but still fits in your pocket. The stunning 5.0" In-cell Display shows it all, while its 7.9mm slim form factor gives it a sleek look.
enhanced-performance-1600x1130_K4_M01A

Powered up and ready

Get more accomplished with 2,500mAh battery. The 1.1GHz Quad-Core processor with 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage gives you the power and capacity you need.
5MP Front Camera_K4(2017)

Perfect shot automatically

Take crisp and clear selfies with the 5MP front camera. Steady the phone for a second, and Auto Shot does the rest. No tapping or pressing required - smiles highly recommended.
8mp-rear-camera-1600x1100_K4_M01A

Catch the moment every time

The 5MP rear camera captures moments you treasure in sharp and pristine colors, because you don't want to miss a thing.
QuickShare_K4(2017)-de3sk

Share it fast, share it easy

Take a video and upload it instantly to any social media or texting app. Direct from the preview window, just tap the Quick Share icon.
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmellow)

PROCESSOR

1.1GHz Quad

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

2,500 mAh Removable

DIMENSION

144.76 x 72.6 x 7.94 mm

AUDIO/VIDEO

REAR CAMERA

5MP Rear-Facing Camera

FRONT CAMERA

5MP Front-Facing Camera

VIDEO CODEC

MP4, 3GP, AVI, MKV, WebM, FLV, TS

VIDEO CAPTURE

HD 1280 x 720

VIDEO PLAYBACK

FHD 1920 x 1080

AUDIO CODEC

MP3, WAV, AMR, AAC, OGG, FLAC

AUDIO PLAYBACK

0.7W Speaker

DISPLAY

TYPE

TN

SIZE (inch)

5.0”

RESOLUTION

FWVGA (854 x 480)

MEMORY

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

8 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

MEMORY (EXTERNAL)

Up to 32GB

RAM

1 GB

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 4.1 LE (APT-x)

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n (Single Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

HDMI

N/A

