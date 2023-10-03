About Cookies on This Site

Madison | Built-in music player, expandable memory up to 4GB, 1.3 Mp camera and Bluetooth Stereo capability

GB255G

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip Phone

PET NAME

Madison

Technology

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz Quad Band Operation

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

97.6 x 48.8 x 16.9mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

84g

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 5 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 520 hours

Display

2.0 inch (176 x 220 pixel), TFT, 65K Colour

External LCD (Pixel)

0.9 inch (96 x 64 pixel), MSTN, MONO

Vibration

Yes

MESSAGING

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

1.3

External Memory

Micro SD up to 4GB

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

