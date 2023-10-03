We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Breeze | 4-line QWERTY keypad, 2.8 inch touch screen, 3.0Mp Camera, Live Square app, great for social networking
All Spec
-
Type
-
Slide
-
Display
-
2.8" Touch screen 252K Colours (240 x 400 TFT)
-
Dimension: LxWxD (mm)
-
106.5 × 53.0 × 15.9 mm
-
Talk Time (hrs)
-
(HSPA) up to 4.5 hours / (GSM) up to 5.5 hours
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
-
(2G) up tp 550 hours / (3G) up to 550 hours
-
PET NAME
-
Breeze
-
QWERTY Keyboard
-
Yes
-
Technology
-
3G/2G Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA Bands: 850/1900
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
-
129g
-
Touchscreen
-
Yes
-
Vibration
-
Yes
-
WAP (version)
-
WAP 2.0 (WML1.3, XHTML1.1, HTML4.01,CSS2.1)
-
Operating System
-
Infineon / Nucleus
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
-
SMS/EMS/MMS
-
Scheduler/Alarm
-
Yes / Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
-
Yes(1000)
-
Telus Mobility
-
Yes
-
Built-In Game
-
Yes
-
FM Radio
-
Yes
-
FM Transmitter
-
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
-
Yes
-
Camera
-
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
-
3
-
Internal Memory
-
256MB(ROM) / 128MB(RAM)
-
External Memory
-
microSD™ slot (expandable up to 8GB)
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Touch Screen
-
Yes
-
Video Recording
-
Yes
