Breeze | 4-line QWERTY keypad, 2.8 inch touch screen, 3.0Mp Camera, Live Square app, great for social networking

Breeze | 4-line QWERTY keypad, 2.8 inch touch screen, 3.0Mp Camera, Live Square app, great for social networking

GW525

Breeze | 4-line QWERTY keypad, 2.8 inch touch screen, 3.0Mp Camera, Live Square app, great for social networking

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide

Display

2.8" Touch screen 252K Colours (240 x 400 TFT)

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

106.5 × 53.0 × 15.9 mm

Talk Time (hrs)

(HSPA) up to 4.5 hours / (GSM) up to 5.5 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

(2G) up tp 550 hours / (3G) up to 550 hours

PET NAME

Breeze

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

3G/2G Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA Bands: 850/1900

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

129g

Touchscreen

Yes

Vibration

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

WAP 2.0 (WML1.3, XHTML1.1, HTML4.01,CSS2.1)

Operating System

Infineon / Nucleus

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS/EMS/MMS

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Built-In Game

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

FM Transmitter

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3

Internal Memory

256MB(ROM) / 128MB(RAM)

External Memory

microSD™ slot (expandable up to 8GB)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

What people are saying