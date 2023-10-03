About Cookies on This Site

LG265T

Banter | 4-line QWERTY keyboard, LG MP3 Music player, Bluetooth® capable, IM & email

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide phone

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

CDMA 1X RTT

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

112 x 52 x 17.3mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

126 grams

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 168 hours

Display

2.2 inch (240 x 320 pixel), TFT 262K Colour

External LCD (Pixel)

2.2 inch (240 x 320 pixel), TFT 262K Colour

Vibration

yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS/EMS/MMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Internal Memory

32MB

External Memory

Yes microSDport up to 16gb

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

