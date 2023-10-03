About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G2 | With an intuitive rear-key placement and a 2.26 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Quad-Core Processor, the LG G2 is our most advanced smartphone yet. (LGD803 / LGD801)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG G2 | With an intuitive rear-key placement and a 2.26 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Quad-Core Processor, the LG G2 is our most advanced smartphone yet. (LGD803 / LGD801)

LGD801

LG G2 | With an intuitive rear-key placement and a 2.26 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Quad-Core Processor, the LG G2 is our most advanced smartphone yet. (LGD803 / LGD801)

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

PROCESSOR

MSM8974 2.26GHz Quad core

Dimension (L x W x D)

138.5 (L) x 70.9 (W) x 9.1 (D)

Display

5.2" Full HD IPS Display

Resolution

1920x1080

Internal Memory

32GB

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.4 (KitKat™)

Battery

3,000mAh / Embedded Li-Pol

RAM

2GB LPDDR3 800MHz

Camera

13M 1/3.06" BSI Sensor

CONNECTIVITY

BROWSER

Android Webkit Browser

CARRIER

Videotron

Yes

Wind

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

What people are saying