About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Optimus 7 | Create your own high-quality HD films or transcribe your voice into text

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Optimus 7 | Create your own high-quality HD films or transcribe your voice into text

LGE900

LG Optimus 7 | Create your own high-quality HD films or transcribe your voice into text

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

Display

3.8" 800 x 480 262k colour TFT

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

125 x 59.8 x 11.5 (mm)

OS

Windows Mobile®

PET NAME

Optimus 7

QWERTY Keyboard

Virtual Keyboard

Smartphone

Yes

Technology

UMTS 850/1900/2100 Mhz, GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

157g

Touchscreen

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11 b, g)

Operating System

Windows Mobile®

Internet Explorer

IE 7.5

PC Sync

Zune

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

Threaded SMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

No

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

5 MP with flash

Internal Memory

16GB

External Memory

No

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Document Viewer

Yes MS Office

What people are saying