LG Optimus 7 | Create your own high-quality HD films or transcribe your voice into text
All Spec
-
Type
-
Bar
-
Display
-
3.8" 800 x 480 262k colour TFT
-
Dimension: LxWxD (mm)
-
125 x 59.8 x 11.5 (mm)
-
OS
-
Windows Mobile®
-
PET NAME
-
Optimus 7
-
QWERTY Keyboard
-
Virtual Keyboard
-
Smartphone
-
Yes
-
Technology
-
UMTS 850/1900/2100 Mhz, GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
-
157g
-
Touchscreen
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (802.11 b, g)
-
Operating System
-
Windows Mobile®
-
Internet Explorer
-
IE 7.5
-
PC Sync
-
Zune
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
-
Threaded SMS
-
E Mail
-
Yes
-
Instant Messaging
-
No
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
-
Yes
-
Telus Mobility
-
Yes
-
FM Radio
-
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
-
Yes
-
Camera
-
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
-
5 MP with flash
-
Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
External Memory
-
No
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Touch Screen
-
Yes
-
Video Recording
-
Yes
-
Document Viewer
-
Yes MS Office
What people are saying
-
