Capturing the soul of the Nexus family, the 5X offers top-line performance in a compact, lightweight device that's ready to go anywhere, anytime. Beneath the 5.2-inch display is a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor for world-class speed at an affordable price.

LGH790

FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD at 423 ppi

5.2"

LCD, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating

AUDIO/VIDEO

Rear Camera

12.3 MP3, 1.55 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture, IR laser-assisted autofocus, 4K (30 fps) video capture 3Final resolution of images may be less than 12.3 MP

Front Camera

5 MP, 1.4 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture

Carbon

136 g*

147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm*

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit

LTE-A Cat 61

1Phone is carrier-unlocked with wide-range band support for service providers worldwide. Check with your service provider for more information.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

DISPLAY

5.2 inches | FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD at 423 ppi | Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 | Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating

Rear Camera

12.3 MP* | 1.55 µm pixels | f/2.0 aperture | IR laser-assisted autofocus | 4K (30 fps) video capture | Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual flash

Front Camera

5 MP | 1.4 µm pixels | f/2.0 aperture

Processors

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit | Adreno 418 GPU

Memory & Storage**

RAM: 2 GB LPDDR3 | Internal storage: 16 GB

Dimensions***

147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm

Weight

136 g

Colour

Carbon

Media

Single front-facing speaker | 3 microphones (1 front, 1 top, 1 bottom)

Battery****

2,700 mAh Battery | Fast charging: up to 3.8 hours of use from only 10 minutes of charging

Wireless & Location

LTE cat. 6 | Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz) | Bluetooth 4.2 | NFC | GPS / GLONASS | Digital compass | Wi-Fi use requires 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac access point (router). Syncing services, such as backup, require a Google Account.

Network

GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz | UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 | CDMA: BC0/1/10 | LTE (FDD): B1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/20/25/26/29 | LTE (TDD): B41 | LTE CA DL: B2-B2, B2-B4, B2-B5, B2-B12, B2-B13, B2-B17, B2-B29, B4-B4, B4-B5, B4-B7, B4-B12, B4-B13, B4-B17, B4-B29, B41-B41 | Check with your service provider for more information

Sensors

Fingerprint sensor | Sensor Hub | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Barometer | Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Hall sensor | Android Context Hub

Ports

Micro USB Type-C | 3.5 mm audio jack | Single Nano SIM slot

Material

Premium injection molded polycarbonate housing

Final resolution of images may be less than 12.3 MP.

Storage specifications refer to capacity before formatting. Actual formatted capacity will be less.

Size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.

Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network configuration, age of battery, operating temperature, features selected, device settings, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.

SIM

Single Nano SIM slot

3.5 mm audio jack

Wi-Fi®

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)5

Bluetooth®

Yes, Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Yes

GPS

GLONASS

Memory

16 GB4

RAM

2 GB LPDDR3

Battery

2,700 mAh Battery2, Fast charging up to 3.8 hours of use from only 10 minutes of charging

Sensors

Fingerprint sensor, Sensor Hub, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Hall sensor, Android Context Hub

