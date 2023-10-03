We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Capturing the soul of the Nexus family, the 5X offers top-line performance in a compact, lightweight device that's ready to go anywhere, anytime. Beneath the 5.2-inch display is a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor for world-class speed at an affordable price.
Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD at 423 ppi
Size
5.2"
Display Type
LCD, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
Rear Camera
12.3 MP3, 1.55 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture, IR laser-assisted autofocus, 4K (30 fps) video capture 3Final resolution of images may be less than 12.3 MP
Front Camera
5 MP, 1.4 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture
Colour
Carbon
Weight
136 g*
Dimensions
147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm*
Yes
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit
LTE-A Cat 61
1Phone is carrier-unlocked with wide-range band support for service providers worldwide. Check with your service provider for more information.
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Yes
DISPLAY
5.2 inches | FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD at 423 ppi | Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 | Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
Rear Camera
12.3 MP* | 1.55 µm pixels | f/2.0 aperture | IR laser-assisted autofocus | 4K (30 fps) video capture | Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual flash
Front Camera
5 MP | 1.4 µm pixels | f/2.0 aperture
Processors
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit | Adreno 418 GPU
Memory & Storage**
RAM: 2 GB LPDDR3 | Internal storage: 16 GB
Dimensions***
147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight
136 g
Colour
Carbon
Media
Single front-facing speaker | 3 microphones (1 front, 1 top, 1 bottom)
Battery****
2,700 mAh Battery | Fast charging: up to 3.8 hours of use from only 10 minutes of charging
Wireless & Location
LTE cat. 6 | Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz) | Bluetooth 4.2 | NFC | GPS / GLONASS | Digital compass | Wi-Fi use requires 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac access point (router). Syncing services, such as backup, require a Google Account.
Network
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz | UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 | CDMA: BC0/1/10 | LTE (FDD): B1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/20/25/26/29 | LTE (TDD): B41 | LTE CA DL: B2-B2, B2-B4, B2-B5, B2-B12, B2-B13, B2-B17, B2-B29, B4-B4, B4-B5, B4-B7, B4-B12, B4-B13, B4-B17, B4-B29, B41-B41 | Check with your service provider for more information
Sensors
Fingerprint sensor | Sensor Hub | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Barometer | Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Hall sensor | Android Context Hub
Ports
Micro USB Type-C | 3.5 mm audio jack | Single Nano SIM slot
Material
Premium injection molded polycarbonate housing
*
Final resolution of images may be less than 12.3 MP.
**
Storage specifications refer to capacity before formatting. Actual formatted capacity will be less.
***
Size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.
****
Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network configuration, age of battery, operating temperature, features selected, device settings, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.
SIM
Single Nano SIM slot
AUDIO
3.5 mm audio jack
Wi-Fi®
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)5
Bluetooth®
Yes, Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
Yes
GPS
GLONASS
Memory
16 GB4
RAM
2 GB LPDDR3
Battery
2,700 mAh Battery2, Fast charging up to 3.8 hours of use from only 10 minutes of charging
Sensors
Fingerprint sensor, Sensor Hub, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Hall sensor, Android Context Hub
