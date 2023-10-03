About Cookies on This Site

Optimus One | Fast and easy information access with Google Search TM and Voice Search TM

Optimus One | Fast and easy information access with Google Search TM and Voice Search TM

LGP500

Optimus One | Fast and easy information access with Google Search TM and Voice Search TM

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

Display

3.2" TFT Capacitive Touch Screen (320 x 480 HVGA, 256k TFT)

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

113.5 x 59 x 13.3mm

OS

Android™ 2.2

PET NAME

Optimus One

QWERTY Keyboard

Virtual Keyboard

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

Technology

EDGE/ UMTS Dual/ HSPDA 7.2”

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

129g

Touchscreen

Yes

Vibration

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11 b, g)

Google

Yes

Operating System

Android™ platform 2.2, Latest Google™ Mobile Services

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS/EMS/MMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

Koodo Mobile

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3MP, AF

Internal Memory

Upto 170MB

External Memory

MicroSD (up to 32GB) – 2GB Card

A-GPS Navigation

Yes

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

