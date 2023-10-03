About Cookies on This Site

LG gram +view 16 Inch WQXGA (2560x1600) Portable Monitor with USB Type C™

Front view
LG gram view


Expand Your View

Enjoy a broad view with view matching to LG gram anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

Expand, Widen and Boost your gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image, featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Power up view while charging the connected laptop (Up to 45W).

Power Delivery Up to 45W

With a USB-C™ charger, you can simultaneously power up view for gram while charging the connected laptop (Up to 45W).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. The laptop and USB-C™ charger is sold separately.
*USB-C™ charger (sold separately) must support 65W Power Input and 45W Power Output.

Portability with Lightweight body.

Extreme Portability with Ultra Lightweight

Wherever you go, you can set up an optimized workstation thanks to light weight view for gram. Even if you carry both view for gram and gram 16 at once, it's still light and easy to move.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Add to the Comfort

Thanks to the new LG gram view Cover, you can enjoy both horizontal and vertical views and adjust the angles to 105° and 120° easily.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Complete your own work environment wherever you are.

Auto Rotate Mode**

Auto Rotate Mode provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Screen Share

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Multi-tasking

Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

LG Switch App

Easily Manage and Control the Display

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options, video call options, and various functions with LG Switch App.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*To download the LG Switch App, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and LG Switch App in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the actual product and actual LG Switch App.

All Spec

INFO

Product Name

LG gram + view

DISPLAY

Size

16 Inch

Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600)

Display Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Brightness (Typ.)

350cd/㎡

Colour gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99%

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare

CONNECTIVITY

USB-C

2 x USB Type-C™

USB Power Delivery

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Power Delivery

Charged by USB Type C™

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight

670g

Weight with Cover

920g

Dimensions (W x H x D)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3 (mm)

MECHANICAL

Auto-Rotate

Yes

ACCESSORY

Display Port Cable

USB Type C to C cable

LG gram+view Cover

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying

