We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram +view 16 Inch WQXGA (2560x1600) Portable Monitor with USB Type C™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost your gram
+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. The laptop and USB-C™ charger is sold separately.
*USB-C™ charger (sold separately) must support 65W Power Input and 45W Power Output.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
Complete your own work environment wherever you are.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Easily Manage and Control the Display
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*To download the LG Switch App, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and LG Switch App in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the actual product and actual LG Switch App.
All Spec
-
Product Name
-
LG gram + view
-
Size
-
16 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560x1600)
-
Display Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:10
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350cd/㎡
-
Colour gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99%
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare
-
USB-C
-
2 x USB Type-C™
-
USB Power Delivery
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
Power Delivery
-
Charged by USB Type C™
-
Weight
-
670g
-
Weight with Cover
-
920g
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 (mm)
-
Auto-Rotate
-
Yes
-
Display Port Cable
-
USB Type C to C cable
-
LG gram+view Cover
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
16MR70.ASDA8
LG gram +view 16 Inch WQXGA (2560x1600) Portable Monitor with USB Type C™