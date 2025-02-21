Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear OLED logo.

LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor showcasing its world-first 5K2K resolution with a bendable OLED display, delivering immersive visuals and ultimate gaming flexibility.

LG UltraGear™ OLED GX9 (45GX990A)

World's First 5K2K OLED
Bendable Gaming Monitor

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Based on published specifications of every Bendable monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX990A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.

LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor with stunning 5K2K resolution, designed for immersive gaming experiences and cutting-edge visual performance.

LG UltraGear™ OLED GX9 (45GX950A)

World's First 5K2K OLED
Gaming Monitor

5K OLED resolution. Big screen gaming revolution.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.

LG UltraGear OLED Smart Monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and steep 800R curvature, set in a modern gaming setup with built-in streaming apps and immersive visuals.

LG UltraGear™ OLED GX9s (39GX90SA)

240Hz OLED
Smart Monitor with
steep 800R curvature

Surround yourself in the game and your favorite streaming apps built in.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Explore the heroes of 2025 LG UltraGear™

27GX790A

World’s Fastest 480Hz OLED 

Gaming Monitor with DP2.1

45GX990A

World's First 5K2K OLED 

Bendable Gaming Monitor

45GX950A

World's First 5K2K OLED 

Gaming Monitor

39GX90SA

240Hz OLED Smart Monitor with 

steep 800R curvature