About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave

Specs

Reviews

Support

1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave

LMS1190ST

1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Capacity

1.1 cu.ft.

Colour

Stainless Steel

FEATURES

Output Power

1000W

Control Type

Touch

Display

LED

Interior Cavity

Square

COOKING

Power Levels

10

Auto Defrost

Yes

EZ_On

Yes

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Quick Defrost

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Turntable Type

Triangle, Recessed

Clock / Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

Turntable Diameter

12"

Eco-On Energy Savings

Yes

SAFETY

Child Lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

20 1/16" x 11 7/16" x 15 15/16"

Weight (lbs)

28.4 lbs.

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 5 Years Part on Magnetron

What people are saying