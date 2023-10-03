About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 2.0 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

LG STUDIO 2.0 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

LSRM2085BD

LG STUDIO 2.0 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

All Spec

SUMMARY

LG STUDIO

Yes

Cooking Type

Countertop Microwave

Features/Style

EasyClean®

CAPACITY

Cavity Size

2.0 cu.ft. (0.06m³)

FEATURES

Microwave Watts

120V/60HZ

Microwave Control Type

Glass Touch

Microwave Display

White LED

COOKING FEATURES

EasyClean® Interior

Yes

Smart Inverter

Yes

Sensor Cook Options

7

Power Levels

10

Sensor Reheat

5

Auto and Rapid Defrost

4

EZ On (+30s)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Turntable Diameter (inches)

16"

Clock/Timer

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

All Available Colours

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Door Design

Glass Smog

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 120V

120V/60HZ

kW at 120V

Max 1200W

Requirements

1200W

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Cavity (W x H x D)

16.7 x 11.3 x 18.1

Exterior (W x H x D)

23.9 x 13.5 x 19.8

Net Weight (lbs.)

32.6

Microwave Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

27.8 x 13.5 x 21.3

Shipping Weight (lbs.)

44.1

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts and Labor (In Home Service)

2 Years

Magnetron (In Home Service)

10 Years

