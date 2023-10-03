We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dishwasher with Fully Integrated Controls
Dishwasher with Fully Integrated Controls
All Spec
-
Total Place Settings
-
16
-
DesignARack System
-
Yes
-
Adjustable Upper Rack
-
One touch 2" Height
-
Maximum Height Upper Rack
-
Holds up to 12" dishes and stemware
-
Maximum Height Lower Rack
-
Holds up to 14" dishes, pots, pans
-
Folding Tines
-
2 Rows on Bottom Rack / Upper Rack
-
Removable Tines
-
2 Row on Bottom Rack
-
Stemware Holder
-
Yes in the cup rack
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
3 detachable baskets with covers
-
No Wash Cycles
-
6
-
No Options
-
5
-
Sanitary Rinse w Water Heater
-
Hi temp - 161 F
-
Spray Intensity
-
Strong/Medium/Soft
-
Half Load Cleaning
-
Upper or Lower Rack
-
Delay Start
-
Up to 24 hours
-
Self Cleaning Auto Reverse
-
Yes
-
Multi Level Water Direction
-
Multi-level (5) direct feed, Top Nozzle (Down), Upper Nozzle (Up/Down), Lower Nozzle (Up/Down)
-
Food Disposer
-
Stainless Steel
-
Drying System
-
Hybrid Condensing
-
Filter
-
Stainless Steel Mesh Insert with Plastic
-
Overflow Detector
-
Yes
-
120 Inlet Water Capability
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor Slim Direct Motor
-
Yes
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Tub Insulation
-
Damping Sheet, Felt
-
Door Insulation
-
Damping Sheet
-
Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Balanced Door
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
RinseAid Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Turbidity System
-
Yes
-
Spray Arms
-
3 (top, middle, bottom)
-
Detergent and Rinse Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
End Of Cycle Indicator
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Black
-
Handle
-
Black
-
Integrated Electronic Controls
-
Fully Integrated, Hidden on the top of door
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED Indicator in the Top Display
-
Tub Material
-
Stainless Steel
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Decibel Rating
-
48 dB
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/ per year)
-
290 kWh/ per year
-
Ratings Requirements Type
-
120V, 60 Hz, 15 Amps
-
Circuit Breaker Size
-
15 Amps
-
Dimensions WxHxD
-
23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"
-
Clearances WxHxD
-
24" x 34" x 25"
-
Weight
-
115 lbs
-
Warranty
-
2 years parts and 1 year labour, 5 years parts on the control board and rack, 5 years parts on the liner and tub.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)