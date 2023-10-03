About Cookies on This Site

DUALCOOL PRESTIGE 18,000 BTU, ThinQ, -30 Hyper Heating operation

Specs

Reviews

Support

LAN180HYV1

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (BTU)
18,000
Dimension
42 15/16" x 12 31/32" x 9 25/32"
ThinQ
Yes
10 YEAR WARRANTY
Yes

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

Capacity (Cooling/Heating)

18,000/22,000

Energy Label Grade

Energy Star

E.E.R.

13.48

S.E.E.R.

24

C.O.P

3.81

H.S.P.F (Region IV/V)

12.5/10.9

Refrigerant

R410A

CATEGORY

Window AC

Yes

INDOOR

Dimension (W x H x D)

42 15/16 x 12 31/32 x 9 25/32 Inch

Net Weight

32

Power Supply From Outdoor Unit (Ø/V/Hz)

1/208 ~ 230/60

Controller

Wireless LCD Remote

OUTDOOR

Dimension (W x H x D)

34 1/4 x 31 1/2 x 12 19/32 Inch

Net Weight

121.3

Power Supply (Ø/V/Hz)

1/208 ~ 230/60

Compressor

1 Twin Rotary Inverter

