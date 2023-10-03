About Cookies on This Site

DUALCOOL 36,000 BTU, ThinQ, Heating, Dual inverter

Specs

Reviews

Support

DUALCOOL 36,000 BTU, ThinQ, Heating, Dual inverter

LSN363HLV3

DUALCOOL 36,000 BTU, ThinQ, Heating, Dual inverter

LSN363HLV3-Front view

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (BTU)
36,000
Dimension
47 1/4" x 14 3/16" x 10 7/16
ThinQ
Yes
10 YEAR WARRANTY
Yes

Key Spec

HVAC Type

Yes

Cooling Capacity Max(Btu/hr)

33000

Heating Capacity Max(Btu/hr)

35200

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

3300

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

COOLING

Fan Speed

4Speed

HEATING

Low Heating

Yes

Power Heating

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote Controller

Wireless LCD Remote

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

GENERAL

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

47 1/4 x 14 3/16 x 10 7/16

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

1200 x 360 x 265

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

15.2/22.2

Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

40.8/48.9

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

37 13/32 x 32 3/4 x 13

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

950 x 832 x 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

67/72.7

Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

147.9/160.3

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

1/208~230/60

Refrigerant Type

R410A

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

51 / 47 / 43 / 33

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

51 / 47 / 43 / 33

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

33000

Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

33000/3070

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

3300

Heating Capacity Max(W)

35200

Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

35200/3070

Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

1535

HVAC Type

Yes

FILTER

Micro Filter

Yes

DESIGN

Color(Body)

White

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

No

OUTDOOR UNIT

Outdoor Unit Model Name

LSU363HLV3

