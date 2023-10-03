About Cookies on This Site

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" Paper Thin & Light with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

15Z90RT-K.AA75A9

Front view
LG gram superslim.

Unbelievably Thin,
Uncompromisingly Light

LG gram thin.

10.9mm Paper Thin &
990g Lightweight*

OLED Display with
AGLR panel

True Black with
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Dolby Atmos Sound

Enhanced Security & Usability

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

The Thinnest gram Ever

10.9mm

Paper Thin

 

990g

Lightweight

ultra-slim body and ultra-light weight.

Thinner, Lighter, Delighter

The gram SuperSlim, the thinnest ever, shows off a light weight of 990g in a slim body of 10.9mm. Its innovative lightweight body is optimized to keep you multitasking even on the move.

*Comparison with LG gram 15Z90Q model of 2022 (1,140g weight and 17.4mm thickness).

premium and immersive neptune blue color.

Flex Your Style with gram SuperSlim

Thanks to the premium and immersive Neptune blue colour, you can enjoy style and functionality simultaneously in your days.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

MIL-STD-810H

 

Designed Durable

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram SuperSlim: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and sunset.
OLED Display

Stunning Colour and Clarity

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with LG OLED technology.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OLED AGLR panel
  • OLED glare panel

Comfortable Viewing without Disruption

The anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) panel greatly reduces glare and reflection, and you can enjoy the high-level quality of true black colour in light places with peak brightness in HDR of 500 nits.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

Smooth, Seamless, and Immersive

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

colourful image with laptop.

Accurate and Rich Colours

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience with vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Eye Comfort with Low Blue Light

15Z90RT reduces harmful blue light below 6.5% and helps protect your eyes comfortably.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The User can use gram all day without charging.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 60Wh high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

The smaller adapter is connected to gram.

gram-light Charger

Get the same power at a fraction of the size with the LG gram charger. This ultra-compact charger will enhance the mobility of gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The size and weight of the charger used its LG gram Z90Q series of 2022 as a comparison.
*The size and weight of the charger may differ by country.

Versatile Connectivity with Devices

LG gram SuperSlim offers two Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB Type-C™ ports, so you can connect devices on both sides while charging the gram.

LG gram SuperSlim has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.

*Above LG USB Hub and cable are not included in the package (sold separately).

Powerful Performance

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11 Home

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allow fast processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

 

Surround Sound All Around

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience. Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Intel® Unison™

Seamlessly Connect Devices

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
*Intel® Unison™ supports iOS/Android/Windows mobile operating systems.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation.**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the charger is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
**The abnormal situations, such as when the charger is disconnected from the laptop or the laptop cover is closed.

Quick Connect

LG Quick Guide app provides useful information by categories, and you can check the details and launch the app on the same screen. Also, you can easily add a gram to the ThinQ app through a QR code.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display** and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

Gram SuperSlim

Product Category

gram SuperSlim

Year

Y23

Colour

Neptune Blue

SYSTEM

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1360P
(12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz),
L3 Cache 18MB

Operation System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DISPLAY

Screen Size

15.6 Inch

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

OLED

Pol

Anti Glare Low Refrection

Brightness

normal 400nit, HDR Peak Brightness 500nit

MEMORY

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

STORAGE

Storage

1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wireless-AX211
(WiFi6E, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic
(Face recognition)

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)

Security

SSD Security, Facerecognition

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery)

Thunderbolt

Yes

DC-in

No (Charged via USB-C)

Battery

60 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 13 hr
Video playback: 16 hr

Thnderbolt 4

Yes

AC Adapter

65W 2 Pin
(USB PD, Wall Mount w/ C to C Cable)

Battery

60 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 13 hr
Video playback: 16 hr
JEITA 2.0: 17 hr

Thermal

Mega cooling

Facial Login

Yes

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

LED

Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

DEMENSION/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99~12.55mm

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"

weight(kg)

990g

weight(lb)

2.18 lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

476 x 271 x 60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.1kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.7 lbs

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Intel® Unision

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

Yes

Front view

15Z90RT-K.AA75A9

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" Paper Thin & Light with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors