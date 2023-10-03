We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" Paper Thin & Light with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
The Thinnest gram Ever
*Comparison with LG gram 15Z90Q model of 2022 (1,140g weight and 17.4mm thickness).
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram SuperSlim: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
-
OLED AGLR panel
-
OLED glare panel
Comfortable Viewing without Disruption
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The size and weight of the charger used its LG gram Z90Q series of 2022 as a comparison.
*The size and weight of the charger may differ by country.
Versatile Connectivity with Devices
LG gram SuperSlim has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.
*Above LG USB Hub and cable are not included in the package (sold separately).
Powerful Performance
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp
Surround Sound All Around
Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience. Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.
Seamlessly Connect Devices
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
*Intel® Unison™ supports iOS/Android/Windows mobile operating systems.
LG Security Guard
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the charger is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
**The abnormal situations, such as when the charger is disconnected from the laptop or the laptop cover is closed.
Quick Connect
Expand Your View with One Click
Reach Faster with Hot Keys
**The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
Gram SuperSlim
-
Product Category
-
gram SuperSlim
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Colour
-
Neptune Blue
-
Processor
-
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1360P
(12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz),
L3 Cache 18MB
-
Operation System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Screen Size
-
15.6 Inch
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pol
-
Anti Glare Low Refrection
-
Brightness
-
normal 400nit, HDR Peak Brightness 500nit
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Storage
-
1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211
(WiFi6E, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic
(Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
-
Security
-
SSD Security, Facerecognition
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery)
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
No (Charged via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
60 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 13 hr
Video playback: 16 hr
-
Thnderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
AC Adapter
-
65W 2 Pin
(USB PD, Wall Mount w/ C to C Cable)
-
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling
-
Facial Login
-
Yes
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99~12.55mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
-
weight(kg)
-
990g
-
weight(lb)
-
2.18 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
476 x 271 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.1kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.7 lbs
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
Yes
Buy Directly
