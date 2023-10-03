We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Style16" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.
Stunning Visuals
The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Halo Free, Superior Image Quality, and Green Guard.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Boost Your Productivity
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The size and weight of the adapter are compared to the adapter of the preceding model.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
Gram Style
-
Product Category
-
gram Style
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Colour
-
Dynamic White
-
Processor
-
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operation System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000
-
Resolution
-
WQHD+ 3200 x 2000
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pol
-
Anti Glare Low Refrection
-
Brightness
-
normal 400nit, HDR Peak Brightness 500nit
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280)
Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211
(WiFi6E, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
-
Security
-
SSD Security, Facerecognition
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
Pointing Device
-
Haptic Hidden Touchpad
-
Pointing Device
-
Haptic Hidden Touchpad
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thunderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
No (Charged via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 11.5 hr
Video playback: 12.5 hr
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 11.5 hr
Video playback: 12.5 hr
JEITA 2.0: 14.5 hr
-
AC Adapter
-
65W 2 Pin
(USB PD, Wall Mount w/ C to C Cable)
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling
-
Facial Login
-
Yes
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"
-
weight(kg)
-
1,230g
-
weight(lb)
-
2.76 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9 lbs
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
Yes
Buy Directly
16Z90RS-K.AA77A9
LG gram Style16" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors