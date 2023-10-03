We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17” 16:10 WQXGA IPS Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black
LG gram 17” 16:10 WQXGA IPS Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black
Black
Grey
White
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The size and weight of the adapter are compared to the adapter of the preceding model.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Built-in Security Guard
Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The product image in the animation may differ from actual model.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 90Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Unbox and Upcycle
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Processor
-
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211
(802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic
(Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 (iGPU)
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 (x2, with USB Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thunderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
Charged via USB-C
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion (iGPU)
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
13.5 hr
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
Dimension(mm)
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.6lbs
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
17Z90R-K.AA75A9
LG gram 17” 16:10 WQXGA IPS Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black