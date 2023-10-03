About Cookies on This Site

Electric Dryer with 7 Drying Programs

Electric Dryer with 7 Drying Programs

DLE2150W

Electric Dryer with 7 Drying Programs

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Front Control

Advanced Display

Yes

Stackable

Yes

Front Loader

Yes

Capacity

IEC 7.3 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

DRYING CYCLES

No of Programs

7

No of Options

5

No of Temperature Levels

5

No of Drying Levels

5

FABRIC CARE

Precise Temp Control

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Reversible Door

Yes

Remaining Time Display Indicator

Yes

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Venting Option

Electric: 4 Way Venting

Child Lock

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

STYLE AND DESIGN

Door Rim

Chrome

Cabinet

Porcelain

Color Facet

White

Control Panel

Plastic

ACCESSORIES

Pedestals WxHxD

WDP3W

Stacking Kit

SSTK1

POWER USE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

Electric: 120/240V, 30 Amps

Type Facet

Electric

Type

Electric (DLE)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 3/4" x 29 9/10" (50 1/2" D with door open)

Weight

126 lbs

Product Weight Carton Weight

144

WARRANTY/MATCHING UNIT

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying