7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

DLEX3470V

All Spec

TYPE

Front Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Available Colours

Graphite Steel (V)

OPTIONS

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

SSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

UPC CODES

SSTK1

048231 008587

DLEX3470V

772454 059117

WDP4V

772454 052866

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

DRYING CYCLES

No of Programs

12

No of Options

10

No of Temperature Levels

5

No of Drying Levels

5

Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min.,20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

SteamFresh™

Yes

SteamSanitary™

Yes

ReduceStatic™

Yes

EasyIron™

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Child Lock

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Venting Option

Electric: 4 Way Venting

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3-Minute Smart Installation Check

Yes

Anti Bacterial

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

POWER USE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

Electric: 240V, 30 Amps

Type

Electric (DLEX)

What people are saying