We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.1kg
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
Stacking Kit
-
SSTK1
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"
-
Product WxHxD
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
SSTK1
-
048231 008587
-
DLEX3470V
-
772454 059117
-
WDP4V
-
772454 052866
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
-
No of Programs
-
12
-
No of Options
-
10
-
No of Temperature Levels
-
5
-
No of Drying Levels
-
5
-
Times
-
60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min.,20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh™
-
Yes
-
SteamSanitary™
-
Yes
-
ReduceStatic™
-
Yes
-
EasyIron™
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
Electric: 4 Way Venting
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
3-Minute Smart Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Anti Bacterial
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
Electric: 240V, 30 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric (DLEX)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)