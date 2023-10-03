About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

5.8 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

WM4500HBA

5.8 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

WM4500HBA-Real view
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.

*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Power Clean Big Loads in Under 30 Minutes*

5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes*.

Power Clean Big Loads in Under 30 Minutes*

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Automatically Dispense the Optimal Detergent
ezDispense™

Automatically Dispense the Optimal Detergent

ezDispense™ automatically determines and dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance.

*Based on 8-12 lb. loads. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer.

Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

The Mega Capacity 5.8 cu.ft. drum makes this Lg's largest capacity front load washer in standard 27" width, meaning you have more room to do your laundry in fewer loads.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG Pedestal Washer.
The Allergiene™ Cycle
Allergiene™ Cycle

Deep Clean with the Power of Steam

Asthma Canada certified LG washers with the Allergiene™ Cycle remove over 95%* of pet dander and dust.

*Based on certification by the ASTHMA CANADA.
*ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA CANADA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

Energy star

Energy star

Energy star

Energy star

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
5.8 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 33 1/4" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

ezDispense

Yes

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

[FL] TurboWash

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.8

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231026772

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Prewash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 43 4/32 x 33 28/32

Weight (lb.)

201.5

Weight include packing (lb.)

215.2

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CB

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX4500B

PROGRAMS

[FL]Allergiene

Yes

[FL]Perm. Press

Yes

[FL]Towels

Yes

[FL]Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]Normal

Yes

[FL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[FL]Bedding

Yes

[FL]Bright Whites

Yes

[FL]Sanitary

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

