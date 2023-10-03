UltraGear 27" OLED Gaming Monitor & Gaming Pad Bundle

About Cookies on This Site

27GS95QE-UG.EUS

front view of monitor and gaming pad
2 Products in this Bundle
front view

27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)
Top view of Upper-side with RGB Lighting

UGP90HB-B

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

The brighter OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

27-inch QHD OLED monitor.

The brighter 27-inch QHD OLED

Brilliance to all your play

Immerse yourself in gaming with an OLED, keeping scenes bright while providing vivid colours whatever you play. Elevate your gaming experience

with this brilliant OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits up to 1000nits

Ever bright OLED

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio.

Immerse yourself in playing with the more vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

Large Enough for Gaming

The UltraGear™ gaming pad supports sufficient size for various gaming peripherals settings and comfortable mouse tracking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

UltraGear ™ Gaming pad with hard-type (upper-side) and soft-type (lower-side) design.

Choose Side for Your Style

By choosing a surface of reversible design, out of hard-type (upper-side) and soft-type (lower-side), the gamer can customize the playstyle. Also, It helps to reduce damage from water and scratch.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Upper-side (Hard-type / Sliding Surface): Micro-texture, Water-proof. Lower-side (Soft-type / Fabric Surface): Water-proof, Anti-fouling.
*The pad is included in the package and can purchase separately (replaceable).

RGB Ambient Lighting

Light Up Your Signature

With customizable RGB Lighting, gamers can decorate the gaming environment more trendy, and you can control lighting colour easily through UltraGear Studio.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in USB Hub

Easy Connection with Gaming Peripherals

The USB port of this gaming pad supports USB 3.1 makes fast speed connection with various gaming peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and headset. Also, each USB port allows charging to connected devices (Max 7.5W).

*This feature works only when a USB splitter cable (Type-A and Type-C) are connected to the PC together.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
*The Gaming Peripherals are not included in the package (sold separately).

    Print

    All Spec

    INFO

    Product name

    UltraGear

    DISPLAY

    Size [Inch]

    26.5

    Size [cm]

    67.32

    Resolution

    2560 x 1440

    Panel Type

    OLED

    Aspect Ratio

    16:9

    Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

    Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

    Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

    Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

    Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

    Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

    FEATURES

    HDR 10

    Yes

    VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

    HDR Effect

    Yes

    Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

    HW Calibration

    Yes

    Reader Mode

    Yes

    Color Weakness

    Yes

    NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

    AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

    VRR

    Yes

    Black Stabilizer

    Yes

    Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

    Crosshair

    Yes

    FPS Counter

    Yes

    User Defined Key

    Yes

    Auto Input Switch

    Yes

    RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

    Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

    DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

    USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

    USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

    Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

    POWER

    Type

    External Power(Adapter)

    AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

    DC Output

    19V, 7.37A

    Power Consumption (Max.)

    72W

    SOUND

    DTS HP:X

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

    Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

    Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

    Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258 (UP)
    604.4 x 464.4 x 258 (DOWN)

    Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.35

    Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.05

    Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11

    MECHANICAL

    Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

    Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

    OneClick Stand

    Yes

    Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 

    ACCESSORY

    Adapter

    Yes

    Power Cord

    Yes

    HDMI

    Yes (ver 2.1)

    Display Port

    Yes

    USB A to B

    Yes

    Remote Controller

    Yes

    Print

    All Spec

    INFO

    Product name

    Gaming Mouse Pad

    SURFACE & COATING

    Reversible

    Yes (Hard/Soft)

    Material (Hard)

    PolyCarbonate

    Material (Soft)

    Fabric

    WaterProof (Hard)

    Yes

    WaterProof (Soft)

    Yes

    WaterProof (Hard/Soft)

    Yes

    Anti-Fouling (Soft)

    Yes

    FEATURES

    RGB Lighting

    Yes

    Macro Hot Key

    3 ea (UltraGear Studio)

    CONNECTIVITY

    USB Port

    Yes (2ea/USB 3.1 Gen 1)

    CABLE

    Length

    Contro Box to USB-C : 2.0m
    USB-C to USB-A : 120mm

    POWER

    Type

    USB-C & USB-A
    (USB-C : Data&Power / USB-A : Power)

    DC Output

    Max 5V 1.5A
    (Depends on USB on User's PC)

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

    Size(WxHxD)

    880 x 350 x 6.9mm

    Weight (kg)

    2.2 (kg)

