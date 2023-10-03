We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor
Go Beyond Multitasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor
The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
Nano IPS™ Display
DCI-P3 98%
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
Live Colour Low Blue Light
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Just dive into the gaming with the outstanding graphic background provided by 144Hz of refresh rate, NVDIA G-sync® Compatible and AMD Free Sync™ as well as the gaming aid features.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Ergonomic Design
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.234 x 0.234
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
124.46
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable Holder
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
103W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
12.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
14.7
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
Buy Directly
49WQ95C-W
LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor