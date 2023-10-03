We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Performance
8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level
Imaging Technology
Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share
Real 4K UHD Laser Projector
Exceptional Picture Quality
With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to 300-inch screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colours, thanks to a wide colour gamut 97% of DCI-P3.
Iris Mode
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.
HDR pro
Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG
HDR pro improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists
WiSA
Advanced Wireless Connection
AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
600
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
23dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
24dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)↓
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
90%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Running time
-
Up to 2.5 hours
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
170 x 170 x 49
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
0.71
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)
-
RF
-
DTV/ATV
-
USB Type-C
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Audio out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RF IN
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
1 (USB2.0)
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
-
1 (USB2.0, DP) ※ Charging - PJTR to device : 5V/1A
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Closed Caption
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
DTV Tuner
-
YES (ATSC)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 3.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Dual-core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (Full HD)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top - White / Bottom - Gray
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
KCC, KC
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
AU810PB
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector