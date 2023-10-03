We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector
Display
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- Hybrid (Laser + LED)
- DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer
- Filmmaker Mode
- HDR Standard
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)
Vivid Cinematic Viewing Up to 300 inches Large Screen
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
Vibrant Picture from Hybrid Light Source Technology
*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
-
Conventional
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
24dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.195
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W+3W Stereo
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
225 x 192 x 69
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.65
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES (ARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (Full HD)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Dynamic, frame by frame)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top - White / Bottom - Gray
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
98W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
