LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Front view
LG CineBeam 4K

Brilliant Home Cinema with High-powered Hybrid Light Source

Display

  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Hybrid (Laser + LED)
  • DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio

Imaging Technology

  • Brightness Optimizer
  • Filmmaker Mode
  • HDR Standard

Usability

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
  • Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)
Real 4K UHD Hybrid Projector

Vivid Cinematic Viewing Up to 300 inches Large Screen

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD hybrid technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 300-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness. And it accurately represents colours in an indoor environment, thanks to a wide colour gamut 94% of DCI-P3 and 2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness.
8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 94%

Wide Colour Gamut

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio

2,000 ANSI

Brightness

4K UHD
Full HD
Full HD
4K UHD

*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.

Laser LED

Vibrant Picture from Hybrid Light Source Technology

Featuring LG’s new hybrid light source system, the HU710P employs an LED light source supported by laser technology to provide 2,000 ANSI lumens. So, the user can enjoy the content with enhanced light source brightness and colour expression.

*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.

Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.
  • Conventional
  • Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So, it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.

A New Level of Clarity

HDR improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So, it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney , YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

With Magic Lighting Remote Control, you can just press the Home button and easily control webOS. Its lighting function allows you to control it conveniently even in a dark room.
Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Flexible and Easy Installation

Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Smart Wireless Connection
Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can share the content and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (screen share) and Bluetooth pairing.

*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m

Throw Ratio

1.195

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W+3W Stereo

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES (Pass through)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

225 x 192 x 69

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.65

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES (ARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 5.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (Full HD)

Upscaler

YES (Full HD)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Background Image

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Dynamic, frame by frame)

Smooth Gradation

YES

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top - White / Bottom - Gray

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

YES

Warranty Card

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

98W

Power Supply

Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Front view

