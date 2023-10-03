About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

Specs

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

HD(1280x720)4)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)

250

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30 dB(A)↓

Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

28 dB(A)↓

Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25 dB(A)↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

80% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)

40""@1.4m
100""@3.3m

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.5

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

OSD Language

Korean/English/L-Spanish/Brazilian Portuguese/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Polish/Portuguese/Russian/Turkish/Slovenian/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Czech/Romania/Dutch/Japanese/Indonesian/Arabic/Chinese Simplified/Canadian France/Slovak

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Cinema Zoom

Sound - Output

1W mono

Sound - Dolby Surround Audio

Yes

Battery - Running time

Up to 2 hours

Battery - Capacity

18.7W (2600mAh x2)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

129 x 129 x 39

Net Weight (kg or g)

540g

Power Consumption (Max.)

42W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes

HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5) - Thru USB Type-C Adapter7)

Yes

HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5) - Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)

Yes

HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5) - Thru Slimport Adapter9)

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Yes

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

Yes (Auto Power Off)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Yes

Processor

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Colour Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Store Mode

Yes

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

DESIGN

Cabinet Colour

White

Local Key

Tact Key

Kensington Lock

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

Yes

Conformances (Regulation)

CE/CB, FCC, VCCI, JATE, Chinese

