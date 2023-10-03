About Cookies on This Site

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

LBNC15231V

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
14.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
27 5/8" x 67 3/4" x 27 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

28"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

15

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

SmartThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

10.0 cu.ft.

Freezer

4.7 cu.ft.

Total

14.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Swing

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

425

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal White LED

Temperature Sensors

4

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3 Full (1 Flip-up)

Shelf Constrcution

Molding

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

1 Humidity Crisper

Egg Tray

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

2 Full, 4 Half

Door Bin Material

Transparent

FREEZER

Drawers

4 Drawers (1 Ice Drawer)

Ice Tray

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Colour

Platinum Sliver

Handles

Vertical Pocket Type

Reversible Doors

Yes

Flat Duct

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth with Handles

27 5/8"

Depth without Handles

27 5/8"

Depth without Door

23 3/8”

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

67 6/8”

Height to Top of Door Hinge

67 3/4"

Width

27 5/8”

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

29 6/8”

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

29 6/8”

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4/8”

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

4/8”

Installation Clearance

4/8”

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

167.6/185.2

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

29.3 x 69.8 x 30.8”

UPC CODES

Platinum Silver

772454071300

WARRANTY

Parts and Labour

Yes

Sealed System

7 Years

Linear Compressor

10 Years

What people are saying