30-inch, 20 cu.ft. French 3 Door Refrigerator with External Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

30-inch, 20 cu.ft. French 3 Door Refrigerator with External Water Dispenser

LFD20786SW

30-inch, 20 cu.ft. French 3 Door Refrigerator with External Water Dispenser

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

13.4 cu.ft.

Freezer

6.3 cu.ft.

Total

19.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT700P

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

430

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Green LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

4

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

4 Fixed

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

5 (3 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

Plastic

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Ice Maker

Installed (LK50C)

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 3/4"

Depth w/o Handles

32 1/4"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44"

Height to Top of Case

67 7/16"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 13/16"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

38 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

33 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (lbs)

238/266 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

32 1/8" x 72 5/8" x 36 3/4"

UPC CODES

LFD20786SW

772454 060816

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System

