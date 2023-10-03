We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36 Inch, 24.6 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling plus technology
All Spec
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
16.8 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
7.7 cu.ft.
-
Capacity
-
24.5 cu.ft.
-
Design Look
-
3-door French Door
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Water Filtration System
-
Compact Filter LT700P
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Control/White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic LED
-
Temperature Sensors
-
10
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling Plus
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
Tall Ice Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dual Evaporators
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling and Side LED
-
Folding Shelf
-
1
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
3
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
3-Tier Organization™
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins/Construction
-
Tilting Shelf/Plastic
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Smart Pull™ Handle
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
30 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
28 3/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
24 1/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
42 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
45"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
40"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/Handle
-
4 5/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
2 1/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs)
-
300/340 (Unit/Carton)
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 33"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
300/340
-
LFX25991ST
-
048231 784306
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™
