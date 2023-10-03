About Cookies on This Site

36 Inch, 24.6 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling plus technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 Inch, 24.6 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling plus technology

LFX25991ST

36 Inch, 24.6 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling plus technology

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

16.8 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.7 cu.ft.

Capacity

24.5 cu.ft.

Design Look

3-door French Door

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT700P

Energy Star

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Display Type

SmoothTouch™ Control/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic LED

Temperature Sensors

10

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus

Yes

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

Tall Ice Water Dispenser

Yes

Dual Evaporators

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling and Side LED

Folding Shelf

1

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

3

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

3-Tier Organization™

Yes

No. of Door Bins/Construction

Tilting Shelf/Plastic

Divider

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Smart Pull™ Handle

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

30 7/8"

Depth w/o Handles

28 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

24 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

45"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

2 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs)

300/340 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

300/340

UPC CODES

LFX25991ST

048231 784306

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

What people are saying