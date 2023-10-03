About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36" French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 23 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 23 cu.ft.

LNXC23726S

36" French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 23 cu.ft.

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

13.6 cu.ft.

Freezer

9.1 cu. ft.

Total

22.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Linear Compressor

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

678

Counter Depth

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Ice & Water

Control & Display

Smooth Touch (White LED)

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall

Slim SpacePlus Ice System

Yes

IcePlus™ System

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Control

Electronic/Digital

Temperature Sensors

6

Water Filtration

LT800P

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (1 Folding)

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Cantilever

Glide N' Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crispers + Magic Crisper

EasyReach™ Bin

Yes

Refrigerator Lighting

Ceiling and Side LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Dairy Bin

Yes

No. of Door Bin

6

Door Bin Material

Clear (1PC)

FREEZER

SmartPull™ Handle

Yes

Door Type

Swing

No. of Drawers/Shelves

6

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back

Yes

Available Colours

Stainless Steel

Handles

Pocket Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

29 7/8"

Depth w/o Handles

29 7/8"

Depth w/o Door

24-7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43-1/4"

Height to Top of Case

70

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/2"

Width

35 7/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

40-1/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

40-1/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4-5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

2-1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

320 lbs / 346 lbs

Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)

37 5/8" x 73 3/8" x 31 1/2"

UPC CODES

Stainless Steel

048231787581

WARRANTY

1 Year parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

What people are saying