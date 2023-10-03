About Cookies on This Site

29 cu. ft. Smart French Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Our factory installed icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for when you are entertaining at home.
Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom. It helps keep all foods fresh and flavorful and keeps produce fresh up to 2X longer.*
The Smart Pull® Handle makes opening and closing the freezer quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your freezer.
With no visible dispenser or controls, the sleek doors enhance your kitchen's style with minimalist design.

Qualifications

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.

LG’s PrintProof™ finish resists fingerprints and smudges for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style. It easily wipes clean, so the only lasting impression is your excellent taste.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRFCS29D6S

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

28

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filtration System

Internal / Compact (Gen3)

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Dual lce Maker

No

Dispenser Light

No

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

N/A

Ice Maker_Manual

No

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

28

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Sabbath Mode

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

265

Gross Weight (lb.)

18.8

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 3/4"

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 1/2"

Depth without door (inch)

29 7/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

33 3/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

36 1/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48 5/8"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

37 3/4"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

35 3/4"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 33 1/4"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Learner Ver.

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174047071

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Top LED

Drawer_Freezer

2 Non-Transparent

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Buy Directly

29 cu. ft. Smart French Door Refrigerator