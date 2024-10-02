Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Appreciation Program

Introducing an exclusive discount designed for eligible military personnels, first responders, students, teachers and more. Thank your for making "Life Good" for everybody.

Disclaimer

 

*Offer available as of October 10, 2024, to eligible participants in the LG Appreciation Program who are at least 18 years of age and reside in Canada, with purchase of select new LG products on LG.ca, with a min. spend of $299 before taxes and fees. The unique single-use coupon code (“Coupon Code”) is non-transferable, has no cash value and must be applied in cart at check-out to be redeemed.  The Coupon Code may only be redeemed once, will not be re-issued for any reason.  Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other promotional offer or coupon code except where expressly permitted. While supplies last and no rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. VIP sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.

Your eligibility for the Program will be assessed by LG’s third-party service provider, SheerID Inc. (the “Service Provider”) in accordance with the Service Provider’ Privacy Policy. As part of the eligibility validation process, you will be required to submit certain information to the Service Provider. The Service Provider will verify all data submitted by during the registration process and will send you either (i) a follow up email if additional documentation is required or (ii) an email confirming that the verification process has been completed. LG may be required to validate the information submitted to the Service Provider and may contact you to verify the validity of the information submitted. LG Electronics Canada and/or through its Service Provider, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to refuse participation in the Program if appropriate documentation is not provided.

LG may change or end the Program at any time without prior notice. Participation in the Program can be revoked by LG in its sole discretion at any time and for any reason including without limitation: For abuse or breach by a user of any of the following: these eligibility requirements; LG’s online Purchase Terms and Conditions; or any other actions deemed by LG, acting in its sole discretion to be contrary to LG or the Program. LG also reserves the right to add and/or refuse any user, group of users, or companies to the Program in accordance with any eligibility rules that LG requires to be necessary at LG’s sole discretion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 