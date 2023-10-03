About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7

Specs

Reviews

Support

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7

LAS751M

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

Optical

1

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI® Out

Yes

HDMI® In

Yes

DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 Char.)

LED Indicator Colour

3 Colour LED (7 Colour)

Auto Display Off

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Audio Format

LPCM , Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, FLAC (Up to 192kHz), OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC (MPEG4), AAC+, AIFF

Internet Radio/Music Service Supported

Spotify®, Deezer®, Tunein®, Google Cast for Audio (Google Play Music, Rdio, Songza)

CONVENIENCE

OS Support (Windows/Mac)

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart Phone Media Server

Yes

Smart UX

Yes

Sound Sync

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off

Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms, 10ms/step)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level (-20~+6dB)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

USB Host

-

POWER

Sound Bar Power Type

Adaptor (25V, 2A)

Sound Bar Power Consumption

45W

Sound Bar Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Subwoofer Power Type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

33W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

0.5W Under

GENERAL

Channels

4.1

Front Power Output

40W x 2

Surround Power Output

40W x 2

Subwoofer Power Output

200W (Wireless)

Total Power

360W

NETWORK

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Multi-room Solution (DLNA)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Sampling

Yes

Surround Mode

Yes

Party Mode

Yes

Sound Effect

Standard, Music, Cinema, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ

Night Mode

Yes

Dynamic Loudness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

SPEAKER

Sound Bar

Yes

- SPL

82dB

- System

Closed

- Tweeter Unit

13mm(ND)/Balance Dome

- Woofer Unit

35 x 72 (Track)

- Impedance

4ohm

- Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer

Yes

- Model Name

S75A1-D

- SPL

85dB

- System

Bass Reflex

- Woofer Unit

6 inch

- Impedance

3ohm

- Magnetic Shielding

Semi-Shield

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

Remote Control

MA4(Half Silver)

Batteries

AAAx2

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

-

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Backet

Yes

Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Sound Bar (WxHxD)

1060 x 45 x 82mm | 41.73” x 1.77” x 3.23”

Subwoofer (WxHxD)

171 x 390 x 261mm | 6.73” x 15.35” x 10.28”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1122 x 417 x 223mm | 44.17” x 16.42” x 8.78”

Sound Bar Weight

2.5kg, 5.51lbs

Subwoofer Weight

5.6kg, 12.35lbs

Shipping Weight

11.3kg, 24.91lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

772454064876

What people are saying