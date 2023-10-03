We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7
All Spec
-
Portable Audio In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI® Out
-
Yes
-
HDMI® In
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (8 Char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
3 Colour LED (7 Colour)
-
Auto Display Off
-
Yes
-
Audio Format
-
LPCM , Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, FLAC (Up to 192kHz), OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC (MPEG4), AAC+, AIFF
-
Internet Radio/Music Service Supported
-
Spotify®, Deezer®, Tunein®, Google Cast for Audio (Google Play Music, Rdio, Songza)
-
OS Support (Windows/Mac)
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
-
Yes
-
Smart UX
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms, 10ms/step)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-20~+6dB)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
-
-
Sound Bar Power Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
Sound Bar Power Consumption
-
45W
-
Sound Bar Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Subwoofer Power Type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer Power Off Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Channels
-
4.1
-
Front Power Output
-
40W x 2
-
Surround Power Output
-
40W x 2
-
Subwoofer Power Output
-
200W (Wireless)
-
Total Power
-
360W
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Multi-room Solution (DLNA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Yes
-
Party Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Loudness
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
Sound Bar
-
Yes
-
- SPL
-
82dB
-
- System
-
Closed
-
- Tweeter Unit
-
13mm(ND)/Balance Dome
-
- Woofer Unit
-
35 x 72 (Track)
-
- Impedance
-
4ohm
-
- Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer
-
Yes
-
- Model Name
-
S75A1-D
-
- SPL
-
85dB
-
- System
-
Bass Reflex
-
- Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
- Impedance
-
3ohm
-
- Magnetic Shielding
-
Semi-Shield
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
MA4(Half Silver)
-
Batteries
-
AAAx2
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
-
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Backet
-
Yes
-
Table Stand (Detachable Foot)
-
Yes
-
Sound Bar (WxHxD)
-
1060 x 45 x 82mm | 41.73” x 1.77” x 3.23”
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
-
171 x 390 x 261mm | 6.73” x 15.35” x 10.28”
-
Shipping Size (W x H x D)
-
1122 x 417 x 223mm | 44.17” x 16.42” x 8.78”
-
Sound Bar Weight
-
2.5kg, 5.51lbs
-
Subwoofer Weight
-
5.6kg, 12.35lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
11.3kg, 24.91lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
UPC
-
772454064876
