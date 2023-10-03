About Cookies on This Site

Add a great surround-sound speaker system and online streaming content to your HDTV with LG's NB3730A Streaming Sound Bar. Delivering wide, immersive surround sound from a stylish single speaker, the NB3730A includes built-In Wi-Fi® wireless networking, enabling access to premium streaming content.

NB3730A

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Channels

2.1

Total Power

300W

Speaker Bar Power

80W x2

Subwoofer Power

140W (Wireless)

CONVENIENCE

Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

–/Yes

SIMPLINK™

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

USB Host

Yes

USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Bluetooth Rx/Tx (ver. 3.0)

Yes/–

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Natural EQ

Yes

By Pass

Yes

Bass Blast (BASS)

Yes

Loudness

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI input/output

–/1

Optical Audio Input

1

USB

1

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control

CB3 Modify

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

33W

Power Off Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS

Main Unit Dimensions WxHxD (mm/Inches)

1038 x 71 x 49mm | 40.9” x 2.8” x 1.9”

Subwoofer Dimensions (WxHxD)

175 x 363 x 366mm | 6.9” x 14.3” x 14.4”

Main Unit Weight (kg/lbs)

2.4kg | 5.29lbs

Subwoofer Weight (kg/lbs)

5.5kg | 12.21lbs

UPC

UPC

772454061905

