Add a great surround-sound speaker system and online streaming content to your HDTV with LG's NB3730A Streaming Sound Bar. Delivering wide, immersive surround sound from a stylish single speaker, the NB3730A includes built-In Wi-Fi® wireless networking, enabling access to premium streaming content.
All Spec
-
Channels
-
2.1
-
Total Power
-
300W
-
Speaker Bar Power
-
80W x2
-
Subwoofer Power
-
140W (Wireless)
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
-
–/Yes
-
SIMPLINK™
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx/Tx (ver. 3.0)
-
Yes/–
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
By Pass
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
-
Yes
-
Loudness
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
HDMI input/output
-
–/1
-
Optical Audio Input
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
CB3 Modify
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
Main Unit Dimensions WxHxD (mm/Inches)
-
1038 x 71 x 49mm | 40.9” x 2.8” x 1.9”
-
Subwoofer Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
175 x 363 x 366mm | 6.9” x 14.3” x 14.4”
-
Main Unit Weight (kg/lbs)
-
2.4kg | 5.29lbs
-
Subwoofer Weight (kg/lbs)
-
5.5kg | 12.21lbs
-
UPC
-
772454061905
