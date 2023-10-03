About Cookies on This Site

150W Music Flow Advanced Wireless Sound Bar with Dual Bass Ports

Specs

Reviews

Support

150W Music Flow Advanced Wireless Sound Bar with Dual Bass Ports

SH6

150W Music Flow Advanced Wireless Sound Bar with Dual Bass Ports

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Channels

4.0

Front Power Output

(15W x 3 +30W) x 2

Centre Power Output

No

Surround Power Output

No

Rear Power Output

No

Subwoofer Power Output

No

Total Power

150W

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI® In

1

HDMI® Out

Yes

USB

Yes ( Service only)

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

Ethernet port

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 Char.)

LED Indicator Colour

No

Auto Display Off

Yes

SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Sampling

No

Sound Effect

ASC, Standard, Cinema

User EQ

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Auto Sound Engine

Yes

SFX

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

CONVENIENCE

OS Support (Window / Mac / iOS / Android)

Yes

Smart Phone Media Server

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet App

Yes

Home Chat

Yes

Network Software Update

Yes

Control with you TV Remote

Yes

Multi-point (Bluetooth Multi pairing)

No

Sound Sync

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off

Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

4K Pass Through

No

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

No

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Alarm

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Audio Format

LPCM , Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, FLAC (Up to 192kHz), OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC (MPEG4), AAC+, AIFF

Audio Streaming Service

Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Embbeded Service

POWER

Power Type(Sound Bar)

80dB

Power Consumption(Sound Bar)

TBD

Power Off Consumption(Sound Bar)

Under 0.5W

SPEAKER

SPL(Sound Bar)

TBD

System(Sound Bar)

TBD

Tweeter Unit(Sound Bar)

2.3”

Woofer Unit(Sound Bar)

TBD

Impedance(Sound Bar)

TBD

Magnetic Shielding(Sound Bar)

Non-Shield

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

No

Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

Batteries

AAA x 2

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

No

Optical Cable

Yes

LAN Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

Yes

IR Transmitter

No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

1060 x 76 x 145mm 41.73” x 2.99” x 5.70”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1130 x 209 x 168mm 44.48” x 8.11” x 6.61”

Sound Bar Weight

5.3 kg / 11.68 lbs

Shipping Weight

7.47 kg / 16.46 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454066993

