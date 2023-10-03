About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.1 ch 360 W High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1 ch 360 W High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

SK8Y

2.1 ch 360 W High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Dolby Atmos Virtual Height

Yes

High Resolution Audio

24bit/96kHz

Hi-Fi DAV

Yes

4K Pass-Through

No

Google Cast Built-In

Yes

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

2.1ch

Total Power

360W

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)

Yes/Yes

BLE EZ Setup

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Network Software Update

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

SOUND MODES

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Movie

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos Virtual Height

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC(MPEG4)

Yes

AAC+

Yes

AIFF

Yes

SPEAKERS

Total

360W

Front

80W x 2

Subwoofer

200W (wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes (1.4)

HDMI Input

Yes (1.4)

Optical Input

Yes (1)

USB (Service Only)

Yes

Portable In (3.5mm)

Yes

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

26W

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV Matching

49"↑

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

1061.0 x 57.5 x 87.0 mm
41.8” x 2.3” x 3.4”

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
8.7” x 15.4” x 12.3”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1155 x 456 x 280 mm
45.5” x 17.9” x 11.0”

Sound Bar Weight

3.0 kg / 6.6 lbs

Subwoofer Weight

7.6 kg / 16.75 lbs

Shipping Weight

13.3 kg / 29.3 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

MA7

Batteries

Yes (AAAx2)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454069888

What people are saying