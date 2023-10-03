About Cookies on This Site

LG SL8YG 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar w/ Meridian Technology & Dolby Atmos

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SL8YG 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar w/ Meridian Technology & Dolby Atmos

SL8YG

LG SL8YG 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar w/ Meridian Technology & Dolby Atmos

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Google Assistant Built-in

Yes

High Resolution Audio

Up to 24bit / 96kHz

24-bit Upsampling

Yes

Hi-Fi DAC

Yes

4K Pass-Through (HDCP 2.2)

Yes

Group Play Mode

Yes (Chromecast)

Easy Setup with BLE

Yes

Chromecast Built-in

Yes

Wireless Surround Sound Ready

Yes (SPK8)

Bluetooth Streaming

Yes

Meridian Audio Technology

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

3.1.2ch

Total Power

440W

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)

Yes / Yes

Easy Setup with BLE

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes (In App)

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes (In App)

SIMPLINK

Yes

Firmware Over-the-air (FOTA)

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

LCD Display Auto-Dimmer

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

50W x 2

Centre

40W

Top

40W x 2

Subwoofer

220W

SOUND MODES

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Bass Blast +

Yes

Movie

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos®

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz) C4A / USB

Yes / X

OGG (Up to 48kHz) C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

WAV C4A / USB

Yes / X

MP3 C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

AAC

Yes / Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes (5.0)

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

Optical Input

1

USB

Yes

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) Out

1

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) Input

1

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

45W

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

38W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Matching

49” and above

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

1060 x 57 x 119mm / 41.7” x 2.2” x 4.7”

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

221 x 390 x 312mm / 8.7” x 15.4” x 12.3”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1155 x 280 x 587mm / 45.5” x 11.02” x 23.1”

Soundbar Net Weight

4.4kg / 9.7 lbs

Subwoofer Net Weight

7.8kg / 17.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

15.3kg / 33.8 lbs

UPC

719192632714

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes (AAA)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Country of origin

China

What people are saying