XBOOM 360 RP4 - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting
*Tested under controlled conditions. Consumer results may vary depending on use environment.
*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.
Authentic 360 sound with LG's patented technology
An image that compares the sound wavelengths of conventional directional sound and conventional omnidirectional sound with the sound wavelengths of LG's Authentic omnidirectional sound.
*Patent pending: PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440, 2021-009321
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally
Clear treble and rich bass made of premium sound units
Beneath the beautiful exterior of XBOOM 360 with premium sound units, A titanium tweeter expresses accurate, and detailed treble while the glass fiber woofer creates rich, and dynamic bass, delivering high quality sounds overall.
Designed with spatial lighting experts
Image of XBOOM 360 that lights up on a shelf in a dark room. A copy of "light designated as a visualization of time" is posted on the image.
Light up your every moments with 9 presets
3 modes of mood lighting offer 9 presets with different lighting styles. Set up the mood with the selection of lighting presets and elevate your diverse lifestyle moments.
*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
Download the XBOOM App and bring the DJ for home party
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
10
RP4
