LG ThinQ Works with Alexa Voice Control
Android
iPhone
1Download LG ThinQ and Amazon Alexa App from Google Play
First, download the free LG ThinQ app and Amazon Alexa app to your android device to manage your device.
2Register or Sign-in to LG ThinQ and Amazon Alexa
You need to register or sign-in into LG ThinQ and Amazon Alexa. It's highly recommended that you use the same login information for both apps.
How to Register and Sign-in to LG ThinQ
Follow the steps in the slide below for LG ThinQ. To register and setup your Amazon Alexa, visit Amazon's Help Content on how to setup Amazon Alexa.
3Add your {{productName}} to LG ThinQ App
4Setup your Alexa Device
NOTE: Latest LG Ai TVs with pre-build Alexa do not require this step.
Once your TV is properly registered, you need to setup your Alexa device.
View Amazon Alexa's SupportHow to Setup Amazon Alexa
Turn on your Alexa, the light ring turns blue, and then orange. When the light turns orange, Alexa greets you.
Follow the guided instructions in the app to connect your Alexa to your Wi-Fi network.
Now you need to LINK Alexa & LG ThinQ together in the next step below.
5Link your LG {{product-name}} with Alexa
LG supports both Smart Home Skill and Custom Skill. To link your LG product with Alexa, follow the following steps. You can also check alexa settings for more information.
Alexa Settings
STEP 1. Enable Skill
NOTE: You can choose to enable Smart Home Skill (LG ThinQ – Basic), Custom Skill (LG ThinQ - Complete (Smart Appliance and TV)), or both to control LG ThinQ appliances.
- Smart Home Skill supports 4 devices: Air Conditioner, Air Purifier, Robot Cleaner, and TV with web OS 4.0 operating system.
- Custom Skill supports 9 devices: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Air Purifier, Range, Robot Cleaner, Dishwasher and TV with web OS 4.0 operating system.
Open Alexa App.
Select "Skills" from the Menu.
Search for "LG ThinQ".
Select Skill you would like to enable.
For SMART HOME SKILL, select "LG ThinQ – Basic".
For CUSTOM SKILL, select "LG ThinQ - Complete (Smart Appliance and TV)".
Select "Enable".
Sign in with LG account.
STEP 2. Discover Devices
There are two ways to continue discover your device.
USING ALEXA APP
Open Alexa App.
Select "Smart Home" from the Menu.
Select "Add Devices" in the Devices tap.
USING ALEXA
Say "Alexa, Discover Devices". After the discovery, you can control LG appliances with your voice.
1Download LG ThinQ and Alexa App from App Store
First, download the free LG ThinQ app and Alexa app to your iOS device to manage your device.
2Register or Sign-in to LG ThinQ and Alexa
You need to register or sign-in into LG ThinQ and Amazon Alexa. It's highly recommended that you use the same login information for both apps.
How to Register and Sign-in to LG ThinQ
Follow the steps in the slide below for LG ThinQ. To register and setup your Amazon Alexa, visit Amazon's Help Content on how to setup Amazon Alexa.
3Add your {{productName}} to LG ThinQ App
What device do you have?
What is the difference between "LG ThinQ – Basic" Skill and "LG ThinQ – Complete (Smart Appliance and TV)" Skill?
"LG ThinQ – Basic" is in Smart Home Skill type which you can ask Alexa to control devices. For example, “Alexa, turn on air conditioner.”
"LG ThinQ – Complete (Smart Appliances)" is in Custom Skill type which you can ask LG through Alexa to control devices. For example, “Alexa, ask LG to turn on air conditioner.”
Which LG appliances and TV work with Amazon Alexa?
The following device models with LG ThinQ logo are compatible with Amazon Alexa
APPLIANCE MODEL SMART HOME SKILL CUSTOM SKILL Washer WT1901CK, WT7200CW, WM9000HVA, WM5000HVA NO YES Dryer DLEX5000V, DLGX5001V, DLEY1901KE, DLEX9000V, DLGX9001V, DLEX7200W NO YES Refrigerator LMXS30796S, LMXC23796S, LFXS30796D, LFXS30796S, LFXC24796D, LFXC24796S, LFXS28566S, LFXS28968S, LFXS28968D, LSXC22396S, LSFXC2496D, LFXC24726S, LMNS14420V NO YES Range LSE4617ST, LSE4616ST, LSE4616BD, LSE4611BD, LSE4611ST NO YES Dishwasher LDT7797ST, LDP6797BD, LDP6797ST, LDT5665BD, LDT5665ST, LDT7808BD, LDT7808ST, LSDT9908BD, LSDT9908ST NO YES Air Conditioner LW1017ERSM, LW8017ERSM, LW1217ERSM, LW1517IVSM, LP1415WXRSM, LP1417WSRSM, LAN090HYV1, LAN120HYV, LAN150HYV2, LAN180HYV1, LAN180HYV2, LAN240HYV1, LAN090HSV5, LAN120HSV5, LAN180HSV5, LAN240HSV3, LSN090HSV5, LSN120HSV5, LSN180HSV5, LGN121HSV3, LGN181HSV3, LGN241HSV2, LSN243HLV, LSN303HLV, LSN363HLV YES YES
Can I use my product nicknames to control LG appliances with Amazon Alexa?
Yes. If you have named air conditioner “Living Room AC” in LG ThinQ App, say “Alexa, ask LG to turn on Living Room AC” to Alexa. Make sure that you set up product nickname with the space where it is located, such as Bedroom Purifier and Hallway Dryer so that it can be easily memorized and called.
For TV, you can set nickname when you register TV from the Set Up TV for Amazon Alexa app on your TV. You can register multiple TVs with the same LG account, but each TV should have a different nickname.
What does "Sorry, this function is not supported by the skill for (product type)" mean?
Some features of LG ThinQ are not supported by voice control. For example, you cannot turn a range on with a voice command.
What does "Sorry, that device is either not registered or is not compatible with LG ThinQ" mean?
Your product is not supported by LG ThinQ or is not registered in the app.
What does Sorry, I can’t find the right product. Please launch LG ThinQ app and check your device list and product nickname. Or, if you are looking for a TV, check the app on your TV called Set Up TV for Amazon Alexa and try again." mean?
Alexa is not able to understand product nickname or device type. Check if your product nickname is appropriate for voice assistant service.
How to get more information about LG ThinQ with Amazon Alexa?
If you have any questions about LG ThinQ with Amazon Alexa, please email us at lgcanadasupport@lge.com
If you have any questions about your product and would like someone to speak with, our friendly and experienced customer service representatives will be happy to help.