About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22” Class High Definition LCD TV (21.9” diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

22” Class High Definition LCD TV (21.9” diagonal)

22LF10

22” Class High Definition LCD TV (21.9” diagonal)

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

22

Display Type

LCD

Resolution

1680 x 1050

Brightness (cd/m2)

300 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio

6,000:1

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

8 bits

Response Time

5ms

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Life Span (hr)

60,000 hr

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program, Zoom1, Zoom2)

Just Scan

HDMI(1080i/1080p/720p) Component(1080i/1080p/720p) RF(1080i/720p)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Cinema / Sport / Game

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

3W + 3W

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

YesSRS Trusurround XT

Sound Status Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Simple E-Manual

Yes

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

Headphone Out

Yes (1)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (1)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (1) - 1.3 ver.

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 for SVC & Control)

USB (SVC)

Yes(SVC)

POWER

Consumption (Typical W)

50W

Stand-by (Cable card off)

1W ↓

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand kg)

5.5kg

Including stand (kg)

5.8kg

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

522.2x384.2x69

Including stand (mm)

522.2x431.5x189

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Front Cabinet Style

Glare

Stand style ( Colour / Glare)

Round / Black / Glare

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

What people are saying