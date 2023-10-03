About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32 Inch LG LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

32 Inch LG LED TV

32LB550B

32 Inch LG LED TV

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Display Type

LED

Resolution

3840 x 2160

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

MCI 120

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

10W

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Yes

Sound Mode

5 Modes

Clear Voice I

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB Playback

JPEG, MP3

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

1 (Side), 1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

1 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192593480

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

28.77” x 2.22” x 17.2” | 731 x 56.5 x 437mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

28.77” x 8.18” x 18.89” | 731 x 208 x 480mm

TV without stand weight

12.5lbs/5.7kg

TV with stand weight

13lbs/5.9kg

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

32.12” x 5.98” x 20.86” | 816 x 152 x 530mm

TV Shipping Weight

16.3lbs/7.4kg

CABINET / ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Standard

What people are saying