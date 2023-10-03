About Cookies on This Site

HD 720p Smart LED TV - 32" Class (31.5" Diag)

HD 720p Smart LED TV - 32" Class (31.5" Diag)

32LJ550B

HD 720p Smart LED TV - 32" Class (31.5" Diag)

SUMMARY

Diagonal Class

32 inches

Diagonal Size

31.5 inches

Resolution

1366 x 768

Display Type

LED TVs

Display Format

HD 720p

Other Input(s)

2 HDMI, 1 USB, 1 RF In (Antenna/Cable), 1 Composite In, Component In (Shared w/ Composite), 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical

Smart TV Operating System

webOS 3.5

Speaker System

2 Channel

Other Features

webOS 3.5, Color Master Engine, Virtual Surround Plus

PICTURE QUALITY

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Color Master Engine

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2 Channel

Output Power

10W

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice

Yes

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Remote Control

Standard

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built In

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI®

2

USB

1

RF in (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Component In

1 (shared with composite)

Ethernet

1

Optical

1

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W

WALL MOUNT

VESA

100X100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Wall Mount (WxHxD)

728x436x77 mm

W Stand (WxHxD)

728x475x182 mm

Shipping (WxHxD)

808x512x142 mm

TV without stand weight

4.9 kg

W Stand Weight

5.0 kg

Shipping Weight

7.3 kg

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

719192608580

Model Year

2017

