43" LH5700 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" LH5700 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV
43LH5700

43LH5700

43" LH5700 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

43”

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Backlight

Direct

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

3D

Viewing Angle

Dimming

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

BROADCAST SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes (NTSC)

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable)

Yes

VIDEO

4K Upscaler

ColourPrime

Ultra Luminance

Picture Engine

Triple XD Engine

3D Colour Mapping

Illuminance Sensor

Colour Depth

Dynamic Scanning

No

Smart Content Optimizer

Contrast Maximizer

No

AUDIO

Surround Sound

Virtual Surround Plus

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes DTS M6

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W / 2.0ch

harman/kardon Sound

Magic Sound Tuning

Smart Sound Mode

Hi-Fi Audio

TV Installation Type

3 modes (Stand Type I, Stand Type II, Wall-mounted Type)

Wireless Sound Sync / Private Sound Sync

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

HARDWARE PLATFORM

CPU

Dual

HEVC Decoder

2K@60fps,10bit

VP9 Decoder

2K@60fps,8bit

Wi-Fi

802.11.n

Bluetooth

MAIN FEATURES

Magic Zoom

Magic Mobile Connection

STB Control

My Content

My Channels

My Starter

Channel Advisor

Multi-view

LG Content Store

Yes

IoTV

Web Browser

SMART SHARE

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

Mobile TV On

Yes

Content Sharing

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

1 Side / 1 Rear

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

LAN

1 (Rear)

USB

1 Side

RF

1 Rear

Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

1 (Horizontal) Rear

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1 (Composite in Share) Rear

Headphone Out / Line Out

No

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type) Rear

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

OTHER

Natural Voice Recognition

Speech To Text

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

External Device App Download for USB

Simultaneous Audio

No

Block access to harmful site

OSD Language

4 Languages

ACCESSORIES

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

Remote Controller

L-Con

Component / AV Gender

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

DIMENSIONS / ETC.

TV without Stand (W x H x D)

976 x 583 x 69.5mm | 38.43” x 22.95” x 2.74”

TV with Stand (W x H x D)

976 x 633 x 217.9 mm | 38.43” x 24.45” x 8.22”

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

1056 x 660 x 152mm | 41.57” x 25.98” x 5.98”

TV without Stand Weight

8.1 kg, 18.06 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

8.4 kg, 18.72 lbs

Shipping Weight

10.3 kg, 23.79 lbs

VESA Size

200 x 200

UPC

719192603332

Model Year

2016

